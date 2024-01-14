Athletes awarded 29 gold medals at judo nationals in Edmonton

The University of Alberta hosted Canada's top judo athletes this weekend.

Athletes from across the country came to the main campsus's Universiade Pavillion this weekend to compete in the Judo Elite National Championship.

Competitors participated in a year-long qualification process to make it to Edmonton for the weekend event.

Judo Canada says the sport saw a drop in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic but that the number of athletes taking part has rebounded, and they saw that on the mat in Edmonton this weekend.

"We had people from the 13 provinces and territories qualifying," Nicolas Gill, CEO and high performance diector of Judo Canada, told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday, adding they're "on the verge" of returning to pre-pandemic levels of participation nationwide and that the number of Canadians in competitive Judo is at its "highest-ever" level.

"For us (on Saturday), we actually had a fellow from Nunavut winning a bronze medal, so it's great to see Judo represented in all provinces and territories."

Almost 220 athletes competed in the event, with 29 gold medals awarded.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Brandon Lynch