Atlantic Balloon Fiesta returning this year

An iconic festival that has been grounded due to the pandemic is preparing to once again take flight.

The Atlantic Balloon Fiesta in Sussex, New Brunswick – which has been called the most colourful festival in Atlantic Canada – is returning this year after the past two events were cancelled due to COVID-19.

“I know that so many people have been missing it, we have been missing it as a committee,” says committee member Alannah Pearson.

“Our pilots that come from all over North America, they have been sending us all kinds of messages that they can’t wait to fly in our skies.”

This year will mark the 35th anniversary of the festival, which sees colourful hot air balloons dot the skies above the town.

“It’s still our 35th Balloon Fiesta even if there was a gap in there,” said Pearson. “We’re really excited, we’re just kind of getting back into it – into the planning stages – but we have lots of great plans in place already and lots more to come for sure.”

Although Sussex is a relatively small community of around 4000 residents, the event itself a major draw – attracting anywhere from 20 to more than 60,000 people – something that provides a major boost for local business.

“We’ve missed it here,” said Paul Bedford, the president of the Sussex & District Chamber of Commerce.

“We’ve been fortunate that we have some local pilots, and we’ve seen their balloons over the summers, but we haven’t seen the crowds, and the crowds is what Sussex and the area needs right now.”

Some hope on the horizon as this festival prepares to get off the ground once again.

“We are very excited to bring this event back this year,” said Pearson. “We have been working very hard to really pull things together, and we’re hoping we can put on the best, biggest Balloon Fiesta we possibly can this year.”