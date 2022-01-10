Atlantic Canadian health officials reject Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate push

A push from the federal government for provinces and territories to consider a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been met with reluctance in Atlantic Canada.

“We’re not in conversations right now,” said New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard on Monday. “I can’t predict what the future is going to bring.”

“We have been very much engaged in this being an educational process with our people.”

Nova Scotia’s Department of Health and Wellness has also steered away from any across-the-board vaccine mandate.

“Our focus continues to be supporting Nova Scotians to make an informed decision about vaccinations,” said a written statement from the department on Monday.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey said the province’s vaccination policy for public sector and health-care employees was “already” enough of a mandate, in an interview with CTV’s Power Play on Monday.

Prince Edward Island’s Department of Health did not respond by deadline.

On Friday, Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said a mandatory vaccination policy, which would be under the authority of provincial and territorial governments, should be considered with the Omicron variant stretching the country’s health-care system “too thin.”

Dr. Mark MacMillan, president of the New Brunswick Medical Society, said education and encouragement should continue to be the vaccination strategy for now.

“Mandating is a whole other ballgame and I don’t think we’re there just yet,” said MacMillan on Monday.

“We don’t want to have to force anybody to do anything. We want people to make their own decision. But we want them to get the information to make that decision from an appropriate source, whether it be from their physician, nurse practitioner, their allied health care professional, or from public health. Reach out, ask the questions, we’ll give you the answer you need.”