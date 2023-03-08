Atlantic Lottery identifies $31 million jackpot winner

It has been a mystery up until now but Atlantic Lottery will reveal the winner of the $31 million Lotto Max Draw ticket that was sold in Cape Breton.

The lottery group will introduce the winner of Atlantic Canada's second largest multi-million draw Thursday morning at an undisclosed location.

Thursday's announcement will also be livestreamed on Atlantic Lottery's Facebook page.

Atlantic Lottery says the largest prize ever won in Atlantic Canada was $60 million in Newfoundland and Labrador in February 2018.

The winning ticket was sold at New Waterford, N.S., and according to Atlantic Lottery, the win validation process to confirm a winner can take anywhere from a few hours to 30 days.

In 2020, a Cape Breton couple won $17.4 million in a Lotto 6/49 jackpot. Raymond and Gaye Lillington of Dingwall, N.S., also won another jackpot worth $3.2 million seven years earlier.

