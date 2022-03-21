Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada's premiers say they won't move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time.
The four premiers told reporters in Halifax Monday it doesn't make sense to make the change without waiting to see what the eastern United States and provinces such as Ontario and Quebec do first.
The issue was on the premiers' agenda because the United States Senate unanimously approved a bill last week that would make daylight time permanent across that country in 2023.
But New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says any potential change this year is "probably unlikely."
The premiers say they also discussed the idea of a regional approach to health care and of reviving a previous push to harmonize licensing requirements to allow easier movement between the four provinces by health professionals.
They also discussed immigration and energy security as part of the first in-person meetings since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Daylight time is defined as a period between spring and fall when clocks are set one hour ahead of standard time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2022.
-- With files from The Associated Press.
