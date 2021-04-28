Atlantic premiers delay opening of Atlantic bubble indefinitely

The Atlantic travel bubble has officially been delayed again -- this time due to recent case counts of COVID-19 and variants of concern.

All four premiers met to consider the reopening, which had already been delayed from April 19 until May 3.

But, for now, it's off the table until the threat of further outbreaks has been reduced.

In a joint statement, the premiers said they remain optimistic that travel within Atlantic Canada will resume by summer, when most Atlantic Canadians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.