Atlantic premiers want 'harmony of royalties' in energy co-operation: Higgs

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says a united front on renewable energy development across the region will include tied royalties.

Higgs and the three other Atlantic premiers were in Stephensville, N.L., on Tuesday for the signing of a “declaration of intent” between Canada and Germany on supplying hydrogen by 2025.

“That was a discussion in terms of: what are the royalty regimes that exist or are proposed by industry, and how do we evaluate those together as the four Atlantic provinces and obviously potentially across the country,” said Higgs, in a news conference Wednesday.

“Let’s not have every province present its own royalty scheme. Let’s have a review together. What is appropriate and how do we engage the right stakeholders, and obviously that includes First Nations in this process, so we don’t have to keep delaying the projects because we’re all having a different format.”

A statement Tuesday on behalf of Higgs, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, and Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King, said the region was “well positioned” for future energy needs.

“The idea is simply having a harmony of regulations, a harmony of royalties,” said Higgs. “We’re not in a race here with each other in Atlantic Canada. We’re in a race globally to be first place in an industry that is emerging, an industry that provides this huge opportunity, for us, for growth here in Atlantic Canada. We can do it collectively together.”