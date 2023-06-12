Atlantic premiers want to expand doctor registry to other health-care workers
Atlantic Canada's premiers say they want to expand a registry of physicians and surgeons to include other health-care professionals.
The region's four premiers first announced the registry in February and said it would make it easier for doctors to work across the Atlantic region.
After meeting today, a statement by the four leaders says they want to expand the registry but don't identify the health-care workers who would be included.
Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says that 87 physicians in Atlantic Canada have opted into the registry since it took effect on May 1.
Meanwhile, the premiers are calling once again for the federal government to clarify the economic impacts of clean fuel regulations that take effect July 1.
They say the measures will significantly increase prices for gasoline and diesel -- a claim refuted by the federal government and some environmental groups.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.
