Atlantic provinces to recognize national day of mourning for Queen’s funeral Monday

All four Atlantic provinces will recognize Sept. 19 as a holiday and day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.

Provincial government offices and public schools will close in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador on Monday, in conjunction with Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The one-time holiday applies to all workers that are provincially regulated.

Government officials are encouraging people to spend the day commemorating the life of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96, following her 70-year reign.

In Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, the holiday will be optional for private sector businesses and employers.

P.E.I. says Monday will be treated like other statutory holidays for all provincially regulated employees.

The Nova Scotia government says regulated child care will also be closed, but health-care services, appointments and procedures will remain in operation.

"Nova Scotia joins the Government of Canada and other provinces recognizing September 19 as a day to honour and pay tribute to the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," said Premier Tim Houston in a news release Tuesday.

A multi-faith memorial service for the Queen is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Church of All Saints in Halifax. Guests are asked to arrive and be seated by 1:30 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed on the Nova Scotia government Facebook page.

An official commemorative ceremony will be held at St. Peter’s Cathedral Church in Charlottetown on Monday at 2 p.m. While the ceremony is invitation only, it will be live-streamed through P.E.I. government channels.

New Brunswickers are encouraged to pay tribute to the Queen by signing a book of condolence, available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Sunday, at Government House, the legislative assembly, or by signing online.

A book of condolences is available for St. John's residents to sign in the main East Block lobby of the Confederation Building from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The announcements come after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that Monday will be a holiday for federal government employees. It will not automatically apply to workers in federally regulated industries such as banks and airlines.

"Declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," Trudeau said at a caucus retreat in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon are both set to travel to the U.K. for the Queen’s state funeral, but the prime minister said details of who will be joining them are still being sorted.

Other Commonwealth countries have already announced holidays to commemorate the Queen’s passing: the United Kingdom will have a bank holiday Monday for the funeral, marking the final day of the 10 days of mourning, and Australia and New Zealand will have public holidays on Sept. 22 and 26, respectively.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in Commonwealth history. Her son, King Charles III, ascended to the throne after her death. He was proclaimed Canada’s head of state on Saturday.

With files from The Canadian Press