Giant atlas brings Indigenous history into Waterloo region schools

An Indigenous Peoples Atlas fills almost half of the gymnasium at St. Gabriel's School in Cambridge as a way to teach truth and reconciliation to the next generation.

Jennifer Staats, the Indigenous and equity consultant at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, has been teaching students the history of Indigenous communities, including the history of residential schools.

Staats said her father's family is from Six Nations, and they are Mohawk.

“There's over 120 residential schools on this map, so the kids can look for the residential schools. And some of them are amazed they can find 10, 20 residential schools on this map. They can't believe there are so many,” said Staats.

The map is a learning experience for students.

“I thought it was really cool. I thought it was really big,” said Grade 7 student Danika Robertson.

When Staats talks about residential schools the number of details changes depending on the age group.

“I learned that it had been going on for 120 years, which is really sad. I never knew it had been going on for that long,” said Grade 7 student Alexis Cortes.

For younger students, the focus is more on the map and a short history of Orange Shirt Day.

Older students learn more about the horrors in residential schools and the punishments children endured.

“I'm really sad about how the Indigenous people were poorly treated by Canadians, and I think that they still have to make up for what they did,” said Grade 7 student Sarah Wilches.

The map is being brought to schools around Waterloo region for students of various ages to explore and learn.

Staats said it's particularly important to teach these lessons in catholic schools given the role of the church in residential schools.

She describes young learners as future leaders.

“I always end with telling them that now they know the truth, and I tell them that now it's time for reconciliation,” said Staats.

She is urging students to do things like share what they've learned, respect Indigenous culture and show support.

Lessons some of these students are taking to heart.

“I think this generation will be a little bit more knowledgeable than the last few,” said Grade 7 student Danica Suckert.

Grade 6 student Joshua Shan said: “It's our responsibility to help and keep on teaching other kids when we get older of what happened.