Atletico Ottawa bans supporter for one game after object tossed onto TD Place field

Atlético Ottawa banned a fan from Saturday's game at TD Place after they threw an object onto the soccer pitch during the team's match two weeks ago.

The Canadian Premier League club is reminding fans it has a "zero-tolerance policy" towards anyone throwing objects onto the field following the incident on May 27. Atlético Ottawa released no further details about the incident during the game against Forge FC, only saying no one was hurt.

"This incident directly violates the attendance policy set by TD Place, the joint Code of Conduct agreed upon by our official supporters’ groups, as well as those agreed to by our club and the Canadian Premier League," Atlético Ottawa said in a statement.

"Our club takes such incidents very seriously."

Atlético Ottawa says it launched a "thorough investigation" in collaboration with its official supporters' group and the "appropriate relevant authorities."

Atlético Ottawa says the individual responsible for the "unacceptable behaviour" was identified as being a member of one of its supporters' groups.

"The individual came forward with an admission of guilt on their own accord and issued a sincere apology to all those affected and we believe the individual has shown remorse for their actions," the club said.

Atlético Ottawa says the fan was suspended from attending Saturday's game against Vancouver FC at TD Place.

"Atlético Ottawa is steadfast in our commitment to fostering a safe and enjoyable environment for all fans, players, and staff."

