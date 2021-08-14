Atletico Ottawa hosts largest outdoor event in Ottawa during COVID-19 pandemic

Professional soccer in Ottawa finally returned to the pitch on Saturday.

Atletico Ottawa hosted the first outdoor sporting event in the capital since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate, tickets to the game were 'Pay what you want', with all the proceeds going to the Youth Services Foundation.

"Almost 50 per cent of the people who bought a ticket has contributed with a certain amount," said Fernando Lopez, CEO of Atlético Ottawa.

A crowd of more than 12,000 fans filled TD Place for the home opener.

"I’m not surprised," says Lopez. "Because the response of the city, the fans, since day one has been tremendous."

It has been more than 500 days since the team was officially announced last February, then the pandemic brought everything to a halt.

"It’s an amazing feeling," says Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson. "We’ve been hibernating for a year and a half. And to have thousands of fans to come out for the home opener of Ottawa Atlético, it’s pretty special."

Special too, for the fans, who started lining up hours before the game.

"I’m excruciatingly excited," says Ryan Pothier. "Been waiting for this for well over a year. Followed them in Charlottetown. Happy to see the boys come home."

"It’s just the atmosphere," says Riley Horula. "The overall experience, yah. Spending time with each other too. Especially not getting out a lot. And it’s the first game. Exciting"

"It’s the first home game on our home field," says Judy Gratton. "We’ve been season ticket holders since the beginning. And we just love the game."

"Oh listen. We watched all 17 games on TV. We watched them in PEI last year. We watched every game in Winnipeg. We watched the two losses since they left Winnipeg. And we’re looking for the win today," says super fan Bryce Crossman.

Atletico Ottawa defeated the Halifax Wanderers 2-1 on Saturday.

Tickets for the rest of the seasons are on sale now.