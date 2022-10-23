Atletico Ottawa punches ticket to Canadian Premier League championship game

Atletico Ottawa punched its ticket to the Canadian Premier League championship game, looking for the club's first championship.

Atletico and Pacific FC played to a 1-1 draw at TD Place on Sunday afternoon, allowing Atletico to advance 3-1 on aggregate in the home-and-away semi-final series. Malcolm Shaw scored the goal for Atletico Ottawa.

"Two years and a half after, having the chance to make history for this city, for this community and bring a championship, I think I will never forget it," Atletico Ottawa CEO Fernando Lopez said.

More than 8,400 fans packed TD Place for Atletico Ottawa's first ever home playoff game.

"It's honestly incredible from where we started, with absolutely nothing, with the Fury collapsing, to about to host a final," said Eddie Benhin, captain of the Capital City Supporter Group.

"It means that our work has just started; it's nowhere near complete until we fill every seat of that stadium."

Supporter Leo Corkery says the club's first playoff game is "really exciting."

"It feels awesome because this is the first time they’ve ever done it and I’m here to be a part of it so it’s really awesome," Corkery said.

Atletico entered Sunday's game with a 2-0 lead after winning the first leg of the semi-final last weekend.

Atletico Ottawa finished first in the CPL standings during the regular season this year.

The Canadian Premier League championship game will be played at TD Place next Sunday. Tickets are now on sale on the Atletico Ottawa website.

Atletico will host the winner of Forge FC in the championship game.

