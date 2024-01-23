Atletico Ottawa releases 2024 schedule

The Canadian Premier League has released the full 2024 season schedule, with Atlético Ottawa playing 14 home games and 14 away games.

The regular season kicks off in April in Ottawa, with Atlético Ottawa hosting the first game of the season.

Ottawa will meet York United FC on the pitch at TD Place Stadium April 13 at 1 p.m.

The team says this match will mark the return of its Home Opener initiative.

"Having supported Ukrainian humanitarian efforts in 2022 and local superstar Lily Millett, along with the CHEO Foundation in 2023, the 2024 'First Kick' community-focused cause will be disclosed soon," Atlético Ottawa said.

Full schedule (all times Eastern)

April 13 – Ottawa vs. York, 1 p.m.

April 20 – Ottawa vs. Cavalry, 2 p.m.

April 27 – Ottawa at Halifax, 1 p.m.

May 5 – Ottawa vs. Valour, 2 p.m.

May 12 – Ottawa at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

May 17 – Ottawa at Pacific, 10 p.m.

May 25 – Ottawa vs. Forge, 3 p.m.

June 2 – Ottawa vs. Halifax, 2 p.m.

June 9 – Ottawa at Valour, 3 p.m.

June 15 – Ottawa vs. York, 1 p.m.

June 21 – Ottawa at Cavalry, 9 p.m.

June 28 – Ottawa vs. Forge, 7 p.m.

July 7 – Ottawa vs. Pacific, 2 p.m.

July 12 – Ottawa at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

July 21 – Ottawa vs. Valour, 2 p.m.

July 26 – Ottawa at York, 7 p.m.

Aug. 3 – Ottawa vs. Cavalry, 7 p.m.

Aug. 10 – Ottawa at Forge, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17 – Ottawa at Pacific, 6 p.m.

Aug. 24 – Ottawa at Halifax, 2 p.m.

Aug. 31 – Ottawa vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 – Ottawa at Valour, 8 p.m.

Sept. 15 – Ottawa at Cavalry, 5 p.m.

Sept. 22 – Ottawa vs. Pacific, 2 p.m.

Sept. 29 – Ottawa vs. Halifax, 2 p.m.

Oct. 6 – Ottawa at York, 5 p.m.

Oct. 12 – Ottawa at Forge, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19 – Ottawa vs. Vancouver, TBD

Ballou Tabla returning

Also announced this week is the return of Canadian forward Ballou Tabla to the nation's capital.

Atlético Ottawa said Monday Tabla was returning to the football club.

"We're delighted to announce the return of Ballou Tabla to Atlético Ottawa," said Fernando Lopez, CEO of Atlético Ottawa. "He's the type of player who's worth the admission fee alone, showcasing his talent during our title-winning run in 2022. Ballou epitomizes Atlético's ambition and the top-tier talent we strive to attract. He has a special bond with our supporters, and we expect them to be on the edge of their seats with Ballou back in Ottawa."

Tabla was a major factor in Atlético Ottawa's 2022 regular season championship campaign, with seven goals and four assists that year. He was nominated for Players' Player of the Year and Player of the Year.