Atletico Ottawa seeking new head coach as Mista parts ways with team

Ottawa's professional soccer club is in the market for a new head coach.

Atlético Ottawa said in an announcement Tuesday that the team and head coach Miguel Ángel Ferrer Martínez, better known as Mista, have both agreed not to extend his contract after two seasons.

“We would like to thank Mista for believing in this project and helping us set solid roots for Atlético Ottawa in the nation’s capital,” said Atlético Ottawa CEO Fernando López in a press release. “His willingness to take this responsibility in what we knew would be a difficult first few years is a testament to his character and love of the game. We are thankful for all he has invested in this team and wish him great success in the next chapter of his coaching career.”

Mista was named the first head coach of the new franchise in the Canadian Premier League in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was shutting down sports worldwide. The team wouldn’t play on its home pitch at TD Place until August 2021. Atlético Ottawa finished with a record of 6 wins, 8 draws, and 14 losses this season. He was also a nominee for the CPL's coach of the year award in his inaugural season with the team.

“I want to thank Atlético de Madrid for trusting me with the responsibilities of this challenging and exciting project, the players and staff for understanding what we were trying to accomplish, and all Ottawa fans and supporters for believing in us,” Mista said. “I am proud of what we did during this difficult time, and I know that the club will be successful in years to come.”

Atlético de Madrid owns Atlético Ottawa.

The team says management will look to have a new head coach and technical team in place ahead of the 2022 season.