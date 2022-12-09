Atlohsa launches Indigenous-led winter response for homelessness

On Friday, Atlohsa announced the relaunch of its Indigenous-led Wiigiwaaminaan winter response program for homelessness and will be operating a temporary shelter in south London, Ont.

According to a press release from Atlohsa Family Healing Services, Atlohsa will be partnering with St. Joseph’s Health Care and the City of London to operate a temporary shelter site for Indigenous people experiencing homelessness this winter.

The temporary shelter is located at the Parkwood Institute, and includes land backing onto Westminster Ponds.

“Building on the successes of last year’s winter response, we are looking forward to continuing to strengthen our partnerships with St Joseph’s Health Care London and the City of London towards providing essential supports for some of the London community’s most displaced individuals” said Andrea Jibb, director of community planning at Atlohsa Family Healing Services.

According to the release, the location of the program at Parkwood Institute allows Atlohsa to provide a “land-based, culturally appropriate care for Indigenous people experiencing homelessness.”

“As our relatives have continued to be displaced within their own territories, Atlohsa will continue to advocate for land-based solutions to Indigenous homelessness that are rooted in Indigenous knowledge and strategic partnerships,” explained Jibb. “Indigenous people have the knowledge and skills required to end Indigenous homelessness. We acknowledge these critical partnerships that provide resources and supports to help us do this essential work during the cold winter months.”

Anne Armstrong, executive director of London Cares said collaborations like the one between Atlohsa and St. Joseph’s Health Care is crucial in leading to supports like transitional housing.

“We know that Indigenous people are overrepresented in those experiencing homelessness in our community and an Indigenous-led response is absolutely critical,” she said in the release.

Roy Butler, president and CEO of St. Joseph’s Health Care said St. Joseph’s is “honoured” to be partnering with Atlohsa, the City of London and London’s Indigenous community for the initiative.

Deputy City Manager for the City of London, Kevin Dickins, said long-term housing for vulnerable Londoners during the harshness of winter remains a priority for the city, but the multi-agency partnership is a step in the right direction.

“The way local Indigenous agencies have come together with hospital partners means more support for more individuals in new and impactful ways,” he said in the release.