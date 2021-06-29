Atlohsa orange shirt campaign nearly sold out

Atlohsa Family Healing Services’ orange shirt campaign ‘Relighting the Fire of Hope’ has nearly sold out ahead of Canada Day.

The campaign comes as the nation grapples with the discovery of hundreds of residential school victims at several residential schools.

Many are calling for Canadians to wear orange on Canada Day instead of red and white to commemorate those who were killed in the residential school system.

Last week it was revealed that more than 700 unmarked graves of children had been discovered at the Marieval Residential School in the Cowessess First Nation.

The discovery comes just weeks after the discovery of 215 children at the Kamloops residential school in B.C.

“These days we are wearing orange shirts everyday. We are honouring the children that are being unearthed across Turtle Island, those who have yet to be found and those who have survived the residential schools, my family and peers included,” said Alana Lees, director of development at Atlohsa Family Healing Services, in a statement.

Orange Shirt Day, which is held on Sept. 30, is in memory of Phyllis Webstab, who in 1973 had her brand new orange shirt stripped from her on the first day of school. Her shirt was taken along with all her clothes and was never returned.

Proceeds of orange shirt sales go to support Atlohsa Family Healing Services’ Mino Bimaadiziwin program supporting children, youth and their caregivers who have experienced violence and unhealthy relationships in the home or community.

The program is offered at no cost to families and is run year-round.

In addition to supporting the program each month leading up to Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, 2021, Atlohsa Family Healing Services will donate $1 from the sale of each shirt to a group or organization who honour and celebrate the preservation of Indigenous knowledge, culture and language.

To order a shirt please follow this link.