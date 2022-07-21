ATM stolen from bank, police investigating
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Digital Editorial Producer
Devon McKendrick
Winnipeg police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a bank.
Police said officers were called early Thursday morning to a bank in the 2500 block of Main Street.
Investigators said an ATM was removed from the bank and police found it nearby and it was abandoned.
Pictures from the scene show a door ripped off its hinges and debris on the ground in front of the bank.
The major crimes unit continues to investigate and police say no arrests have been made.
