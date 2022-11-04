Atmospheric river triggers rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver.

Localized flooding will be a risk on Friday as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the South Coast.

Pooling water and poor visibility made for a challenging morning commute. Drivers are urged to slow down and leave plenty of follow distance between vehicles.

The downpour will taper off to showers by Friday afternoon. Between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain is expected to fall, with the largest amounts over higher terrain.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas such as steep slopes,” Environment Canada wrote in a weather bulletin Friday morning.

Last year, the agency announced plans to implement a rating system for atmospheric rivers. American researchers have already developed a one to five scale, like what's used to rate hurricanes and tornadoes, to help the public understand the impact of rain events.

In response to last November’s floods in B.C., Environment Canada said it would fast-track development for our own system.

However, the agency now says it's in the research phase and it may never be implemented.

“The challenge even with a rating system is that you can be told, you know, a week ahead of time, it looks like something is going to happen. But it changes, it can change very quickly. And all it has to do, a weather system, has to do is it could move 20 kilometres or 50 kilometres one way or another and it completely misses,” said Mike Farnworth, the public safety minister and solicitor general.

He says he has confidence in Environment Canada, the BC River Forecast Centre, and local broadcast weather experts to keep the public informed.

“Obviously we would like to see a ranking system, a made-in-Canada ranking system, but the reality is this—both from in the province, and Environment Canada and the streamflow forecast centre—we look at what we’re seeing in terms of the amount of precipitation so that we can be prepared for that amount of precipitation,” said Farnworth.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the Central Coast, Vancouver Island, and South Coast.

That means river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

The public is advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Penny Daflos