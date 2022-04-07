Atomic Vaudeville set to perform first live show in Victoria in years
Victoria's Atomic Vaudeville is set to stage its first live theatre show in more than two years.
Pandemonium: Master in Pieces is described as an outrageous political comedy about four groups of performers battling it out to determine what the future of theatre will look like.
Atomic Vaudeville’s head writer says the team started creating the show at the onset of the pandemic.
"We’d get together for a pitch meeting at the start of the process and these are all like, 25 brilliant artists who’ve been thinking of things that they haven’t been able to put on stage for two years," said Taylor Lewis.
"Something that’s unique about this show is that it’s all of this built up artistic energy that’s just coming out at one time."
Pandemonium: Master in Pieces opens next Thursday at the Victoria Event Centre and runs through April 16.
-
Sask. high school students tackle Ukraine-Russia war at model UN debateHigh school students debated topics including the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations Youth Delegate General Assembly in Prince Albert on Wednesday.
-
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses injunction on Alberta rules on drug-use sitesA last-ditch legal effort to temporarily bar supervised drug-use sites in Alberta from requiring clients to show personal identification has met a dead end in Canada's top court.
-
This 8-year-old Edmonton violin prodigy is already performing overseasAn Edmonton boy with fast fingers and a great ear for music is quickly becoming an internationally-recognized musical prodigy.
-
Pilot killed in Vancouver Island helicopter crash remembered as skilled flyer, community volunteerA Port Alberni, B.C., helicopter pilot known within the logging industry as "the Island Star" is being remembered Thursday after the chopper he was piloting crashed Wednesday morning on northern Vancouver Island.
-
UVic receives $1.2M in B.C. funding for housing and dining projectBritish Columbia is helping build four housing and infrastructure projects using mass timber, including a new building at the University of Victoria.
-
Ottawa unveils $2.6B carbon capture tax credit for energy sectorOttawa is urging oil and gas companies to move quickly to take advantage of a major new tax credit for carbon capture and storage technology.
-
Nearly $400k of Sask. COVID-19 fines still unpaidNearly $400,000 worth of COVID-19 tickets remains unpaid in Saskatchewan, according to the Ministry of Justice.
-
Fire advisory declared in Rocky View CountyA fire advisory was declared for West Rocky View County Thursday afternoon.
-
Man taken into custody in relation to 2021 downtown shooting: EPSPolice arrested a 34-year-old man on "numerous" province-wide warrants related to a June 2021 shooting in downtown Edmonton.