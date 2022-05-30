Attack on city bus causes serious injuries, assailant still at large: EPS
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police are looking for help from the public to find a man who assaulted another man on a city bus.
It happened on May 11 around 8:30 p.m. on a bus travelling in the Bonnie Doon area.
The attacker got off the bus after the assault and was last seen running southbound on 83 Street towards 82 Avenue.
The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police describe the assailant as Indigenous, 18 to 20 years old, about 6’ tall, wearing a Toronto Blue Jays hat, a grey long sleeve Nike sweater, and black pants.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the assault is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
