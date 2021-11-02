Attack with 'edged weapon' in Petrolia, Ont. sends one to hospital

OPP are looking for a suspect after an alleged assault in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Grove Street in Petrolia around 1 a.m. for the incident.

An individual with multiple injuries consistent with an edged weapon attack was located and transported to hospital by ambulance, according to police.

The Lambton County OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services are investigating, but no arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information can contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, *OPP (677) on your mobile phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.