Attempt at targeted shooting was aimed at wrong house, say Ridge Meadows RCMP

A house in Pitt Meadows has bullet holes after someone shot at it in the early hours of Monday morning, say RCMP.

But the shooters, who police say were attempting a targeted shooting, got the wrong house.

“The residence is not known to police and has no history of criminal activity,” reads a news statement from Const. Julie Klaussner of Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“The early investigation has revealed this was a targeted incident directed at an incorrect address,” she continues.

Residents at the home called police at 2:45 a.m. and reported sounds of gun shots, followed by a car speeding away. The home is located on 122nd Avenue near 188th Street.

When CTV News Vancouver visited the scene late Monday morning, police were still investigating the home and neighbourhood. Bullet shell casings could be seen on the ground in front of the home. Marks that appear to be bullet holes could be seen on a window and the front stairs handrail.

Police say there were no injuries, and that the suspected vehicle is a dark-coloured sedan.

“Pitt Meadows residents can expect police to be in the area collecting evidence which will include door-to-door canvassing for home security footage,” reads the statement.

“Police are requesting area residents to check their home security footage from around the time of this incident and contact them with any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP’s non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.