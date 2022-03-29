Attempt murder charge laid after incident near Brucefield, Ont.

Huron OPP have now laid multiple charges including one of attempt murder, after an incident in Brucefield, Ont. on March 20.

Police first responded to the scene of a reported altercation west of Brucefield on Bannockburn Line around 5:20 p.m..

After the initial investigation, police said one person suffered injuries from a gunshot — that person has since been treated and released from hospital.

Police now say a 45-year-old man from Central Huron has been charged with attempt murder, discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, careless use of a firearm and aggravated assault.

A 33-year-old man from Morris-Turnberry has been charged with discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner, careless use of a firearm and aggravated assault.