Attempt to buy vehicle ends with fraud charges for two men

Two Caledon men have been charged after a fraud investigation in the north end of London, Ont.

At about 3 p.m. Jan. 24, London police were contacted about a possible fraud.

Officers said that a man from outside of the city called a business in the area of Hyde Park and Sarnia roads on Jan. 22 to initiate the purchase of a vehicle.

Police said that the business suspected some of the documents provided by the man needed for the sale of the car may have been fraudulent.

Investigators concluded that some of the documents were fraudulent.

On Jan. 26, police were informed the two males attempting to purchase the vehicle were at the business, and officers located and arrested one suspect inside.

The second male was arrested a short distance away.

No injuries were reported.

A 22 year old and 25 year old from Caledon were jointly charged with conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence.

The 22 year old was additionally charged with fraud over $5,000, personation with intent to obtain property, fraudulent concealment, and two counts of possession of an identity document.

Both accused have been released and are scheduled to re-appear in London court in February.