'Attempt to commit murder' charge laid after random stabbing

Charges have now been laid after a stabbing in London earlier this week.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after the incident happened on Tuesday.

Jose Nathan Lopes Cajina has been charged with attempt to commit murder and assault a peace officer.

According to police, a man was sitting in his car on Ricmond Street waiting for a train when a person he didn’t know got in his car and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim remains in hospital with critical injuries.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.