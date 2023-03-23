'Attempt to commit murder' charge laid after random stabbing
Charges have now been laid after a stabbing in London earlier this week.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after the incident happened on Tuesday.
Jose Nathan Lopes Cajina has been charged with attempt to commit murder and assault a peace officer.
According to police, a man was sitting in his car on Ricmond Street waiting for a train when a person he didn’t know got in his car and stabbed him multiple times.
The victim remains in hospital with critical injuries.
The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court today in relation to the charges.
-
Backstage with Disney’s Aladdin at the NACOn Thursday, CTV News Ottawa had the exclusive opportunity to tour behind the scenes of Disney's Aladdin at the National Arts Centre.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 2 men with sawed-off riflesSaskatoon police arrested two men and seized two sawed-off rifles after executing a search warrant in Riversdale on Wednesday.
-
'Think Brita filter but a thousand times better': New UBC water treatment zaps chemicalsResearchers out of the University of British Columbia have developed a new treatment designed to remove "forever chemicals" from drinking water for good.
-
Missing man from West Shore found safe weeks after disappearanceMounties in Langford, B.C., say a man who was reported missing last month has been found safe.
-
'It was pretty busy': Vendors optimistic about the future of Winnipeg's downtownWith the sale of Portage Place in the works, more people living and working in downtown Winnipeg, and a full slate of events planned for the summer, vendors and stakeholders think the future looks bright for the city's beleaguered core area.
-
Here's when Ottawa could see 5-10 cm of snow this weekendEnvironment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for up to 5 to 10 cm of snow on Saturday.
-
Windsor Police Service Board 'not able' to comment on salary of former police chiefMayor Drew Dilkens said he could not comment on the salary of Windsor’s former chief of police who was paid $266,536.34 in 2022, despite retiring suddenly in March.
-
Artisans and actors prepare for upcoming Stratford Festival seasonWith the Stratford Festival’s opening night still about two months away, rehearsals and designs are well underway for this year’s shows.
-
North Bay liquidation store aims to bring treasure hunts to discount shoppingThe co-owners of a new liquidation store in North Bay, Samuel Quesnel and Chloé Boivenue, say they want to bring a treasure hunt shopping experience to the city.