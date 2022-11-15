Attempt to disarm officer leads to charges: OPP
A man from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula is facing several charges after he allegedly assaulted a police officer during an arrest, and then reached for an officer’s weapon while at an OPP station.
According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, on Sunday police responded to a report of an assault on John Street in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.
Police said that officers arrived on scene and an individual was placed under arrest.
During the arrest however, police said the man resisted arrest, which caused minor injuries to an officer.
The officer was treated at a local hospital and then released.
The accused was later transported to the Wiarton OPP station, and police said during the lodging process, the man became uncooperative again and attempted to take a weapon from the officer’s duty belt.
A 34-year-old man from the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has since been charged with the following offences:
- Break, enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence
- Assault
- Disarming a peace officer
- Assault with the intent to resist arrest
The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on Monday.
-
Police release video of suspect setting fire inside Waterloo businessWaterloo regional police are investigating an arson after a suspect allegedly broke into a business and set a fire.
-
-
Region of Waterloo becomes living wage employerAll employees working for the Region of Waterloo will make a minimum of $19.95 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2023.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC reportEncountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
-
Toronto’s top doctor echoes advice to mask up indoorsToronto’s top doctor is amplifying the advice provided by her provincial counterpart a day earlier asking people to mask up indoors to help curb a wave of respiratory illness among children that has overwhelmed pediatric intensive care units.
-
P.E.I. RCMP investigating three suspicious fires in HopefieldThe Prince Edward Island RCMP is investigating three suspicious fires in Hopefield, P.E.I.
-
Suspected impaired driver in Elliot Lake had child in the vehicleA 36-year-old resident of Elliot Lake has been charged following an impaired driver complaint Monday evening.
-
Ontario Liberals set to table legislation preventing 'frivolous' use of notwithstanding clauseThe Ontario Liberals are tabling legislation Tuesday that will restrict the use of the notwithstanding clause in the province in an effort to prevent its “frivolous” use.
-
3 suspects arrested in connection with stolen plaques at Calgary cemeteryCalgary police say three people have been arrested in connection with the theft of hundreds of bronze plaques and vases from a northwest cemetery.