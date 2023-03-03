Attempt to heat frozen pipes causes residential fire in Greater Sudbury

Friday afternoon, firefighters responded to a call on Graham Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish, where flames could be seen from the windows and roof of a residence.

“Earlier today, career firefighters from Long Lake and downtown stations responded alongside GSFS platoon chief, Greater Sudbury EMS and volunteer firefighters from Lively, Waters, Whitefish and Copper Cliff stations to a house fire,” said the Sudbury Professional Fire Fighters Association in a Facebook post.

The association said fire crews were able to confirm no one was in the house upon arrival.

“The fire was successfully extinguished using water tankers to bring water to the scene to support firefighting operations,” said the association.

In a phone conversation with CTV News, Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said the fire is not considered suspicious.

Oshell said the cause of the fire was an attempt to thaw frozen pipes in the residence.

He said there were no injuiries resulting from the incident, however the home is a complete loss.

“We actually had to knock down … take apart what was left of the residence,” said Oshell.

“It was unsafe to send fire crews into the home in the areas that were still on fire.”

The deputy fire chief said equipment was brought in to safely demolish what was left of the home so the remaining sections still on fire could be extinguished.

As of 6:45 p.m., fire officials said the fire was completely extinguished and the area is now safe. The scene will be released to the insurance company.