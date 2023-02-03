Attempt to heat frozen pipes causes residential fire in Sault Ste. Marie
With the entire northeast in a deep freeze, fire services in Sault Ste. Marie is urging caution when dealing with frozen pipes.
Friday morning, firefighters responded to a call in the 100 block of Carufel Avenue where a blaze broke out in the crawl space of the single-family dwelling.
“Upon arrival, fire crews were directed to the crawl space of the dwelling where smoke and flame was visible. Fire crews were able to contain the fire,” Sault Fire Services said in a news release.
“The cause of the fire was determined to be caused from the homeowner heating frozen pipes. Sault Fire Services reminds all citizens to take caution when thawing frozen pipes.”
When dealing with frozen pipes, officials said to use a space heater or blow dryer and keep the heat source at a safe distance from its surroundings to avoid potential fires.
It’s best to prepare for colder weather ahead of time to ensure pipes do not freeze.
“Excessive heat from heat guns or a torch can lead to an untimely fire incident and should be avoided,” the release said.
“There is moderate fire damage to the residence. There were no injuries to report.”
