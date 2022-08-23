Attempt to pet a dog sparks pepper spray attack, attempted murder charges in North Bay

A 40-year-old man has been charged by the North Bay Police Service with attempted murder and other charges following a wild scene Sunday afternoon.

Events started around 3 p.m. when four people were unloading a vehicle at a housing complex on Trout Lake Road.

"The accused approached and attempted to pet a dog in the vehicle," police said in a news release Tuesday.

"One of the victims requested that the accused not interfere with the animal, at which point the accused became aggressive, assaulting the victim with the vehicle door."

Things escalated when the other victims intervened. Police said the suspect took out an edged weapon and assaulted one of the victims with it.

"That victim and two others were able to flee to a nearby residence and contact police, at which time the accused brandished a can of bear spray and used it to assault another victim," the release said.

"Police and emergency medical services attended the scene. Police located and arrested the accused in the area."

Police found the weapon and bear spray and the victims were taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of violating probation.

Police said the victims and accused are not known to one another. The accused was held pending a bail hearing at the North Bay Courthouse.

Anyone who may have been a witness or has additional information is asked to contact the North Bay police at 705-497-5555 and ask to speak with Det. Const. Brear.