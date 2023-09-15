Attempted abduction of two girls in New Tecumseth under investigation
A 45-year-old man faces charges after allegedly attempting to abduct two girls in New Tecumseth.
Nottawasaga OPP says the incident happened Wednesday evening, around 7:30, at Treetops Park.
Police say a man approached the two girls and tried to convince them to accompany him to a vehicle.
The girls declined and police say they were immediately notified.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The accused, from New Tecumseth, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted abduction of a person under the age of 14.
He also faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of mischief.
He is being held pending a bail hearing.
Investigators urge anyone with information, dash cam or home security footage of the immediate area, to contact Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.
-
Thousands without power as Lee approaches the MaritimesThousands of Maritimers are without electricity Saturday morning as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move toward the region.
-
An Ontario couple sold everything to sail the world – here’s how it’s goingOne year ago, an Ontario couple left their house and sold everything they own to sail the world.
-
Lee declared post-tropical as it approaches southwestern Nova ScotiaLee has been declared a post-tropical storm system though it remains a large, sprawling storm system with widespread impacts for the Maritimes.
-
Four victims in hospital with serious injuries following overnight shooting in downtown TorontoFour people are in hospital following an overnight shooting south of Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.
-
Here's how many short-term rental properties in Ottawa have a permitA new report for the Emergency and Protective Services Committee says the city has issued just over 800 short-term permits for properties in Ottawa, while Airbnb registered at least 12 property management firms or individual managers.
-
-
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death at Gregoire Lake south of Fort McMurrayRCMP are looking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday along a lake south of Fort McMurray as they investigate a suspicious death.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing at Christie Pits ParkA stabbing at Christie Pits Park has left one man seriously injured, Toronto police say.