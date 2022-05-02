Attempted abduction reported in Collingwood
Provincial police are looking to identify a man accused of an attempted abduction in Collingwood over the weekend.
According to OPP, a girl in her teens was riding a bike in the area of Tenth and Oak streets on Saturday evening when she rode past a vehicle with a man in the driver's seat.
Police say the man reached out and grabbed the girl's arm.
They say she was able to free herself "and leave the area without any further interactions with the male."
The suspect is described as a white man with a heavy build in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing a black jacket and a red toque.
Police say the suspect vehicle is a red-coloured SUV or crossover that was last seen driving away from the area.
"The OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety at all times and to call the police to report any suspicious activity."
Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
