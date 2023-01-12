Man reportedly tried to abduct girl by saying her parents sent him to pick her up, Warman RCMP say

The RCMP in Warman is asking for the public’s help locating a pickup truck that is believed to be part of an alleged attempted abduction of a youth in that community.

Police responded to a report of an alleged abduction of a girl around 3 p.m. on Wednesday near the Brian King Centre around 8th Avenue and 1st Street, according to an email from Prairie Spirit School Division obtained by CTV News.

The email says the girl was approached at her bus stop and the suspect told her that her parents sent him to pick her up.

Police patrolled the area to find the vehicle and suspect but were not able to locate either.

Warman RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Teniuk says the suspect told a 12-year-old girl that her parents asked him to pick her up.

“This young lady, much to her credit, realized that it wasn't somebody she recognized and something she didn't want to engage with and tried to exit the scene, and that's what she did.”

Teniuk says at this point the investigation is aimed at gathering additional information.

“We have members out on patrol right now just tracking down leads that are coming in,” he said.

“I've dealt with this numerous times over my career and the investigation leads in one way or another. Sometimes it's a misunderstanding, sometimes a story gets stretched. It just really depends on in this particular situation.”

Parent Leslie Stevenson was picking her daughter up from school on Thursday afternoon.

“It's pretty scary to hear about that when your kids are walking home,” she said.

“I'm thankful that I have the opportunity to pick my kids up every day, so I can only imagine the parents that aren't around to be able to do that.”

Parent Luane Todd says these kinds of incidents can happen anywhere.

“We're 10 minutes away from Saskatoon, but that doesn't make it safer necessarily,” she said, adding that it’s a reminder to educate her kids about safety.

“I think just to have a conversation again with my kids. I have a kid in each of the schools here in Warman and they walk home from school.”

Teniuk agrees that it’s an important time to remind children to be cautious around people they don’t know.

"If somebody's coming to get them, they understand who it is and when that will be just to avoid anything like this,” he said.

“I think we live in a day and age now where we really have to be vigilant with our children and ensure they're they're kept in the loop of what's going on in the household.”

The vehicle has been described as a black two-door truck, believed to be an early 2000s Chevrolet or GMC model. The driver has been described as a Caucasian man between 20 and 30-years-old, wearing a black t-shirt, an RCMP news release said.

Police say not to approach the vehicle, but if they spot it to contact police.

The young woman did not report any injuries, according to an RCMP news release.

Prairie Spirit School Division advises parents to review safety precautions with students.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson said the school division is working closely with the RCMP and others.

“Prairie Spirit’s bus drivers in Warman and Martensville have been asked to monitor activity on their routes and the RCMP have planned an increased presence in the community,” the statement said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers.