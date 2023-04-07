Attempted and successful distraction thefts in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood under investigation: police

Residents in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood are being asked to be extra vigilant, as police investigate two reports of distraction theft in the area this week.

The Vancouver Police Department issued a warning on Twitter Thursday that thieves have been targeting people “by getting into their personal space” or “providing a false story of being in distress.”

“In some cases, physical force is being used,” the VPD tweeted.

VPD is investigating after two distraction thefts have been reported this week in Vancouver’s Shaughnessy neighbourhood.



The first incident under investigation happened on April 3 around 3:15 p.m., according to VPD spokesperson Cst. Tania Visintin.

A woman was reportedly walking near Nanton Avenue and Hudson Street when a black SUV pulled up next to her.

“Two men and a woman came out of the SUV. The men grabbed the victim’s arms and the woman suspect was shouting at the victim to buy a ring,” Visintin wrote in an email to CTV News Friday.

She says the victim managed to escape with all her belongings, unharmed, and a report was made to police the following day.

The second incident happened on April 5 around 11:30 a.m., according to Visintin, and involved a man who was delivering food for Passover in the area of Laurier and Oak streets.

“A man in a van with two other women and an infant with him asked the victim for the time. The male suspect came up to the victim, pushed him against his car and reached into his pockets and took the victim’s jewelry,” Visintin wrote, adding the victim was not injured.

She says the suspect fled the area before police were called.

“Both files remain under investigation,” said Visintin.