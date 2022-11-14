Attempted armed robbery at Georgina convenience store under investigation

Police seek witnesses as they investigate an armed robbery at a Georgina convenience store over the weekend.

York Regional Police report a suspect armed with a handgun demanded money at a store on Dalton Road, south of Black River Road, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the suspect took off on foot before obtaining anything.

He is described as a white man, roughly 30 years old, with a heavy build. He wore a mask, blue latex gloves, a black jacket, and a camouflage backpack.

Investigators want to speak with anyone who saw anything or anyone suspicious or who may have video footage of the area at the time of the attempted robbery.

They encourage anyone with information to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.