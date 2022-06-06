Attempted ATM theft in Brandon results in two arrests

A Brandon store owner says he will be closed for a week after his store was extensively damaged during an ATM robbery.

A release from Brandon Police Service says officers arrived at the location early Monday morning to find a truck, which was stolen from another Brandon business, was driven through the front door with the intent of stealing the store’s ATM.

“The machine was dislodged from the vehicle almost immediately as they exited the store, so the ATM didn’t make it very far,” says Constable Myran Hamm.

The suspects attempted to flee in the vehicle, but one was apprehended after the truck became stuck in a creek bank and the other was arrested later that morning after a search in the area.

“I’ll be closed for about a week,” says Jim Osiname, owner of Little Chief’s Place and Tempo gas bar. “The damage to the store right now is close to $80,000.”

Although Osiname says his insurance will cover the costs of renovation and other losses, he hopes those responsible will get more than a slap on the wrist.

“Whenever we have a situation where people do horrific things like this, they should be liable to something, to condition them not to do that again,” he says. “They create mayhem that will cost $80,000, and then they get out in three days. It can’t go on like this.”

“The majority of times, these ATMs are emptied nightly,” says Hamm. “So the amount of damage that’s being caused for this is rather disturbing, considering at the end of the day, there’s (a) very low likelihood of any money being inside.”

The release notes that the two suspects may also be responsible for numerous crimes throughout southwestern Manitoba, including, Hamm adds, a break-in of another Brandon business this past April.

The charges against the suspects have not been proven in court.