Attempted break-in suspect caught on camera

Windsor police have released surveillance footage of a suspect wanted for two attempted break-ins in the city’s east end.

Police say on Jan. 6 around 8 p.m. the suspect tried to break-in to a home in the 500 block of Greenpark Boulevard. He was caught on video going into the backyard and trying to force his way into the house through a locked patio door.

Three days later around 8 p.m., a suspect with the same description forcibly opened the side door of a residence in the 5000 block of Riverside Drive East, but took off when the alarm went off.

Surveillance from the scene showed the suspect walking in front of the home about 90 minutes before the attempted break-in.

WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE

Investigators believe the same suspect was involved in both cases.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, around 25 to 35 years old, with an average build. At the time of the incidents, the man was wearing a black hooded sweater, black mask, royal blue quilted winter coat, grey jogging pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com