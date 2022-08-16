Attempted child abduction post in Bradford Facebook group a hoax

South Simcoe police say a Facebook post in a Bradford Buy and Sell group about an attempted child abduction is a hoax.

The post states that a young girl was "almost snatched from playing in her yard." It adds, "A guy driving his truck with gray hair and glasses tried getting her to get in his truck."

Police say the post "is unfounded and has been sourced to a Facebook account that has made the same post in multiple cities in the United States."

The post includes pictures of a pickup truck in front of a house, claiming security cameras captured it.

South Simcoe police say a resident looking to verify the information brought the fake post to their attention.

"This is a good example of how you can't believe everything you read on social media. When in doubt, contact us, and we can help," police noted in a release.