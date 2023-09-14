iHeartRadio

Attempted child abduction prompts RCMP investigation south of Edmonton


A sketch of a suspect and a photo of her vehicle in an attempted abduction case in the Pigeon Lake, Alta area on July 26, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

Mounties are searching for a woman who they believe attempted to kidnap a seven-year-old child from the Pigeon Lake, Alta., area south of Edmonton in July.

RCMP released a sketch of the woman as well as a description of her and her vehicle on Thursday.

Police said they were called on July 26 around 7:30 p.m. after the woman approached a 15-year-old and a seven-year-old.

"After a short conversation, the woman grabbed the seven-year-old. The child was able to break free and both youths ran away," Cpl. Troy Savinkoff wrote in a news release.

Police provided the following description of the suspect:

  • Fair complexion;
  • In her 40s or 50s;
  • 180-190 pounds;
  • approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall;
  • long to mid shoulder length grey hair;
  • vibrant blue eyes;
  • small hairs around the mouth and chin;
  • wearing a long black coat.

Her vehicle is described as a 2015-2018 blue Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7200 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS).

