Attempted child-luring report was 'misunderstanding': Saanich police
Saanich police say a warning issued Wednesday about an attempted child-luring incident in Cordova Bay turned out to be a "misunderstanding."
Police said a man offered a 10-year-old a ride under suspicious circumstances on Monday afternoon.
Police asked the public to help identify the man, who has since come forward and cooperated with investigators.
"It was determined to be a matter of misunderstanding that has now been explained to all of those involved," said Saanich police in a release Thursday.
"There are no safety risks to the public stemming from this incident in Saanich."
The warning came after several other child-luring attempts were reported by police in communities across Vancouver Island.
Saanich police say they continue to encourage children not to accept rides from strangers, and to find a safe place and contact police or an adult they trust if such an encounter occurs.
