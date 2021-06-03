Attempted murder charge approved after stabbing outside SkyTrain station

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing outside Columbia SkyTrain Station in New Westminster.

The stabbing occurred early Saturday morning, police said in a news release announcing the charges.

Officers were called to an area of Columbia Street outside the station at around 2 a.m., the department recalled on Thursday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

That man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken to hospital. The New Westminster Police Department did not provide an update on his condition in Thursday's statement.

The Lower Mainland's Emergency Response Team and Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit were called to help in the search for a suspect, and NWPD's Major Crime Unit began its investigation.

A suspect was located through the investigation, the NWPD said, though details were not provided on how that suspect was identified.

Murid Ghulam, a resident of the city, was taken into custody Monday, police said, where he will remain at least until a court appearance next week.

The 26-year-old has been charged with one count of attempted murder.

Police said both Ghulam and the victim are associated with Lower Mainland gangs, but the motive for the attack is not yet known.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the NWPD.