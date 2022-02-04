iHeartRadio

Attempted murder charge laid after investigation: LPS

Police are investigating in the area of Beaverbrook Avenue and Whetherfield Street in west London, Ont. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Jennifer Basa / CTV News)

The London Police Service (LPS) has laid charges following an investigation in the city's northwest end on Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of Whetherfield Street and Beaverbrook Avenue around 9 a.m. after a 911 call.

A 52-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were injured and taken to hospital.

Police say the man remains in hospital in life-threatening condition while the woman has since been released.

A neighbour described seeing an older woman covered in blood and a younger woman running screaming from a home around the time of the incident.

Following an investigation, a 24-year-old London man has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Officials say the accused and victims are known to each other.

Police are not identifying the 24-year-old, saying in a statement, "doing so could potentially identify the victims in this matter."

The accused was being held in custody pending a court appearance on Friday.

