Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed by stranger in east London, Ont.

A London man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the city’s east end over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m., a man was in a parking lot in the area of Rectory and Hamilton streets when an unknown male approached him from behind and stabbed him.

The victim entered a nearby convenience store for assistance where police were then contacted.

Police said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries during the attack and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The suspect was located a short distance away and was placed under arrest, at which time a knife and a quantity of drugs were seized.

As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Attempt to commit murder

Possession of a schedule I substance

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in London court on Monday in relation to the charges.