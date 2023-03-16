Attempted murder charge laid against suspect in Canmore, Alta., police shooting
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
The man charged in connection with a shootout with RCMP officers near Canmore last month now faces additional charges, including attempted murder.
Austin Desylva, 27, of Canmore, was arrested after allegedly being involved in an exchange of gunfire with a Banff RCMP officer on Feb. 24.
Desylva sustained serious injuries in the confrontation while the officer involved was not hurt.
Following the incident, Desylva was charged with discharge of a firearm with intent and aggravated assault of a peace officer, but police have updated those charges.
They now include:
- Attempted murder with a firearm;
- Discharging firearm with intent;
- Three counts of discharging firearm – recklessness;
- Prohibited or restricted firearm: with ammunition;
- Possession of weapon obtained by crime;
- Firearm or weapon: possession contrary to prohibition order;
- Flight from peace officer;
- Dangerous operation;
- Assaulting peace officer with weapon;
- Resisting or obstructing peace officer;
- Two counts of failing to comply with a release order; and
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Desylva remains in police custody and is expected in court on March 29.
-
Police looking for man after he removes tracking braceletCalgary police are looking for a man they believe removed his tracking bracelet before he could be sentenced in relation to a homicide.
-
Dog who tested positive for opioids won't be returned to owner, B.C. tribunal rulesA dog who tested positive for opioids, cocaine and amphetamines after being seized from a social housing property in Vancouver will not be returned to her owner, a B.C. tribunal has ruled.
-
Vancouver makes TIME Magazine's list of 50 greatest places to visitVancouver has made TIME Magazine's list of the world's greatest places to visit in 2023.
-
Victoria moving ahead with new single-use container bylawThe City of Victoria is looking to introduce a new bylaw intended to curb the amount of single-use items used by businesses in the municipality.
-
Regina man bit by police dog following break and enterA Regina man was bit by a police dog following a break and enter at a home early Thursday morning.
-
Mount Royal women's hockey team knocks off top-ranked Toronto in U Sports quarter finalAthena Hauck set up two third-period goals that proved to be pivotal as the Mount Royal Cougars women's hockey team knocked off the top seeded Toronto Varsity Blues 3-2 Thursday at the first quarter final of the 2023 U Sports Women's Hockey Championships in Montreal.
-
Medical emergency closes three Coquitlam SkyTrain stations, riders told to brace for delaysSkyTrain service was suspended on the Millennium Line in Coquitlam Thursday afternoon due to a medical emergency, and riders are being told to brace for significant delays.
-
George Brown College investigating after guest speaker reportedly used N-word in classGeorge Brown College has launched an investigation after a guest speaker reportedly used a racial slur during a class.
-
Community reacts to disturbing report of alleged abuse by King's prof.Feelings of shock, anger, and disgust remain a day after the University of King's College released its independent report into accusations of sexual assault, levelled against one of its former professors.