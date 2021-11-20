Attempted murder charge laid following Bradford assault
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Anchor/Videographer
Alessandra Carneiro
A 22-year-old from Innisfil has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Bradford Friday.
Police were called to Holland street West just before 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a physical altercation.
A 28-year-old man was located on the scene with significant injuries after being assaulted with an edged weapon.
The victim remains in serious but stable condition at a Toronto hospital.
The accused has been held in custody for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police or crime stoppers.
