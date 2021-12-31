Attempted murder charge laid in Christmas Day break-in
Middlesex County OPP have charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a robbery investigation in Melbourne, Ont.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, police were called after three people were reportedly found trying to enter a business on Melbourne Road using a pickup truck.
The suspects were interrupted by the business owner and a gun was fired. The victim was not injured and the pickup was located nearby.
On Thursday, Middlesex County OPP and the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service arrested an individual in connection with the robbery.
The 50-year-old of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation man has been charged with:
- attempt to commit murder using firearm
- robbery using a firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- disguise with intent
He was being held pending a court appearance in London on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.
-
Controlling the pandemic in 2022: Experts talk vaccinations and the myth of 'zero COVID'As Canada moves into a new year of the COVID-19 pandemic, Omicron could add a new wrinkle in the country's move to a post-pandemic time. CTVNews spoke to a number of experts, who have weighed in on how Canada could move past COVID-19 in 2022.
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation warns of COVID-19 'nightmare' when classes resumeThe Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation wants a delayed start to the school year due to the growing concern of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
-
Hughes' second goal gives Devils' wild OT win over OilersConnor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto had two goals apiece for Edmonton, which dropped its second straight
-
Celebrity tributes pour in for Betty WhiteTributes and condolences from different generations of celebrities are pouring in on social media following the news of Betty White’s death.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in connection with Red Deer homicideA 27-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a 66-year-old man.
-
4 Edmonton Oilers games postponed by NHLThe league cited “current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities” for the postponements.
-
NHL postpones another Winnipeg Jets gameThe Winnipeg Jets have had another game postponed in January according to the NHL.
-
Vehicle seized by police after hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital in VictoriaVictoria police say a vehicle that resembles a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to hospital has been seized.
-
2 more Calgary Flames games postponed by NHLThe National Hockey League has postponed two more Calgary Flames games.