Attempted murder charge laid in Christmas Day break-in

Middlesex County OPP have charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a robbery investigation in Melbourne, Ont.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Christmas Day, police were called after three people were reportedly found trying to enter a business on Melbourne Road using a pickup truck.

The suspects were interrupted by the business owner and a gun was fired. The victim was not injured and the pickup was located nearby.

On Thursday, Middlesex County OPP and the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation Police Service arrested an individual in connection with the robbery.

The 50-year-old of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation man has been charged with:

attempt to commit murder using firearm

robbery using a firearm

two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

disguise with intent

He was being held pending a court appearance in London on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.