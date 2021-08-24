Attempted murder charge laid in New Tecumseth
Police have charged a man with attempted murder following a disturbance call in New Tecumseth where officers said they found two victims with serious injuries.
According to the Nottawasaga OPP, the incident happened on Aug. 10 at an address on 5th Line.
Police say one female received medical treatment and has since been released while a second female remains in a Toronto area trauma centre.
Police say the man was arrested without incident.
The names and ages of the victims have not been released. Police say they will not be revealing the identity of the accused to protect the victim's identities.
Along with attempted murder, police charged the accused with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking, and assault with a weapon.
The accused remains in police custody pending his next scheduled court appearance in Barrie on Sept. 29.
Police encourage anyone with information on this case to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
