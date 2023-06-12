Attempted murder charge laid in Peace River stabbing

A male is in stable condition after he was stabbed several times in Peace River over the weekend.

Mounties were doing patrols in the area of 99 Street in Peace River around 1 a.m. on Saturday when they were notified about a male in distress.

RCMP say the victim had several stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious life-threatening condition, but was listed in stable condition Monday.

A 27-year-old Peace River man has been charged with attempted murder in the case.

Police say there were three outstanding warrants for the suspect at the time of his arrest.

He's scheduled to appear in court on June 19.