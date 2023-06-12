Attempted murder charge laid in Peace River stabbing
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
A male is in stable condition after he was stabbed several times in Peace River over the weekend.
Mounties were doing patrols in the area of 99 Street in Peace River around 1 a.m. on Saturday when they were notified about a male in distress.
RCMP say the victim had several stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance in serious life-threatening condition, but was listed in stable condition Monday.
A 27-year-old Peace River man has been charged with attempted murder in the case.
Police say there were three outstanding warrants for the suspect at the time of his arrest.
He's scheduled to appear in court on June 19.
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.
-
Two cats perish in Chatham house fireTwo family cats have died in a Chatham house fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.
-
Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-centuryA Cape Breton greenhouse is celebrating a century in business, while the owner celebrates 50 years in charge.
-
OPP investigating alleged hate crime at Midland schoolsInvestigators with the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect allegedly involved in a hate crime in Midland.
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBOThe parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Ontario hospital workers awarded more pay after Bill 124 found unconstitutionalOntario hospital workers are set to get additional wage increases over two years, the latest in a series of similar arbitration decisions after the province's wage-restraint law was found unconstitutional.
-
-
14-year-old teen faces charges following alleged assault with bladed weaponA 14-year-old boy is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another teen with a bladed weapon causing serious injuries, a news release from Regina Police Service (RPS) said.