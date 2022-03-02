Attempted murder charge pending after teenager shot on Samson Cree Nation

RCMP are looking for a 29-year-old man after a 17-year-old was shot in the Samson Cree Nation townsite early Wednesday morning.

RCMP responded to a call of shots fired on Samson Cree Nation at 2:30 a.m.

Members found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jesse Cabry of Maskwacis.

The K Division Emergency Response Team was sent to the area to assist in the arrest but Cabry was not found, police said.

RCMP have obtained a warrant for Cabry's arrest for the charges of attempted murder while using a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Cabry is known to frequent Maskwacis and is described as:

Indigenous

Long brown hair

Brown eyes

6'1"

170 pounds

Slender build

"If located, do not approach as Jesse Cabry is believed to be armed and dangerous," Mounties said in a release.

Anyone with information on Cabry's current location is asked to call 911.

Samson Cree Nation is approximately 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.