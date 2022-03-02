Attempted murder charge pending after teenager shot on Samson Cree Nation
RCMP are looking for a 29-year-old man after a 17-year-old was shot in the Samson Cree Nation townsite early Wednesday morning.
RCMP responded to a call of shots fired on Samson Cree Nation at 2:30 a.m.
Members found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, RCMP said.
RCMP have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jesse Cabry of Maskwacis.
The K Division Emergency Response Team was sent to the area to assist in the arrest but Cabry was not found, police said.
RCMP have obtained a warrant for Cabry's arrest for the charges of attempted murder while using a firearm and pointing a firearm.
Cabry is known to frequent Maskwacis and is described as:
- Indigenous
- Long brown hair
- Brown eyes
- 6'1"
- 170 pounds
- Slender build
"If located, do not approach as Jesse Cabry is believed to be armed and dangerous," Mounties said in a release.
Anyone with information on Cabry's current location is asked to call 911.
Samson Cree Nation is approximately 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.
-
Residents look to repurpose Fredericton justice buildingFor nearly 100 years the justice building, and former Provincial Normal School has been a prominent feature in downtown Fredericton, N.B. History enthusiasts are preparing for its next life, with a new justice building set to be built in the capital by 2025.
-
"I can see myself living here": N.S. health-care recruitment attracting attentionThe province's ongoing health-care recruitment program does seem to be getting some interest from professionals in other provinces, although other factors are helping.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of UkraineWinnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph plans to lift mask mandate at the same time as the provinceThe area began mandating face coverings at work and in businesses in June, 2020 – months ahead of a similar order from the province in October, 2020.
-
Up to 35 storeys still permitted in revised plan to regulate development around Victoria ParkAfter two years of consultation and revision, the latest version of the Victoria Park Secondary Plan to regulate building height and density around the urban greenspace may reignite a long-simmering debate.
-
Two-vehicle collision west of Arthur results in serious injuries: policeWellington County OPP closed Wellington Road 109 between Arthur and Teviotdale on Wednesday night after a serious collision near Sideroad 12.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
-
Halifax Port Authority guilty of violating Labor Code following worker's deathThe Halifax Port Authority has been found guilty of violating the Canadian Labour Code following the death of a worker in 2018.
-
Ont. business owner burns Russian passport following country's invasion of UkraineA man who was born in the Soviet Union but is now running a business in Windsor, Ont. said he has burned his Russian passport as a way of distancing himself against the country’s invasion of Ukraine.