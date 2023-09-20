Attempted murder charges after Forest Glade stabbing
A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Forest Glade.
Officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Monday about a fight in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
Police say once on scene, officer found the victim suffering from “several stab wounds to his body.” He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were able to quickly find the suspect in the area and placed him in custody.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The 25-year-old man has been charged with:
- Attempted murder
- Assault with a weapon (x 2)
- Mischief
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
